DUBAI- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Faiyaz Siddiq Koya, Minister of Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources of Fiji, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the area of labour relations, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.

During the signing, the two sides highlighted the importance of strengthening the friendship between the UAE and Fiji and developing the partnership between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources of Fiji, to ensure the balanced and efficient management of contractual labour procedures for Fijian citizens working in the UAE.