UAE - The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has called upon drivers to make way for emergency vehicles on the road.

The authority asks motorists to give emergency, ambulance and police vehicles way to ensure that they reach their destinations on time and as soon as possible.

The ministry has also reminded motorists that violation of this rule will result in a fine of Dh3,000 and 6 traffic points.

It will also cause the driver's vehicle to be impounded.

