RIYADH — The Conciliation Center of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has issued over 8,300 conciliation agreements in October, the highest monthly number so far since the launch of the center in 2020.



The center has issued more than 130,000 conciliation agreements since its launch.



‏”Available through the Taradhi platform at taradhi.moj.gov.sa, the Conciliation Center aims to foster a culture of amicable conciliation in the community,” the MoJ said.



“It works to settle disputes remotely through well-qualified conciliators within an institutional legislative framework.”



It is notable that the conciliation agreements issued by the platform are recognized as enforcement instruments that can be directly enforced through the enforcement judiciary.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).