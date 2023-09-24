RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has stated that it is mandatory to cover buildings under construction which are located on the commercial streets.

This has been revealed during MOMRA’s announcement of its issuance of a guide for “covering buildings under construction” located on commercial streets.

The order comes as part of its efforts to contribute to reducing visual distortion and raising awareness about regulatory and municipal requirements in construction work areas within cities.

MOMRA confirmed that applying the decision will maintain safety, and contribute to organizing construction work sites and their licenses according to unified standards that improve the quality of the urban landscape and contribute to its sustainability.

It also aims to protect workers, passersby and neighboring buildings from the waste left behind by buildings under construction.

The decision included procedures to be applied depending on the state of the building’s construction.

This is in addition to giving existing buildings a period of 6 months to implement the decision, starting from the date of approving the guide.

Buildings for which a building permit has not been issued, the Ministry has imposed on them requirements that must be applied by the approved engineering office.

The requirements are adding the type of building coverage and specifications of the materials used for coverage during the preparation of building plans.

The requirements also include ensuring that coverage is implemented, and to carry out the periodic maintenance, in addition to reporting it to the relevant authorities if the contractor does not comply with the coverage requirements.

MOMRA said that contractors will be obligated to cover buildings under construction starting from 3/12/1445 AH, confirming that fines will also be applied against violators.

All requirements and provisions of the “Covering Buildings Under Construction” guide can be viewed by visiting the following link: https://www.momrah.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2023-03/qrar-dlyl-tghtyt-almbany_2.pdf.

