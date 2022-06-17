RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has warned anyone against stealing the belongings of air passengers or the property of aircraft.



The Public Prosecution said, according to Article 154 of the Civil Aviation Law in Saudi Arabia, anyone who attempts to steal the property in an aircraft or the belongings of passengers traveling on board is considered a perpetrator of one of the major crimes that necessitates arrest and accountability.



According to Article 167 of the Civil Aviation Law, any person who attempts to commit an illegal act stipulated in Article 154 shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, a fine not exceeding SR500,000, or both penalties together.

