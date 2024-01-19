RIYADH — The Presidency of State Security, represented by the Standing Committee for Combating Terrorism and its Financing, has signed a coordination protocol with the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector.



This protocol aims to enhance coordination and cooperation to ensure non-profit organizations are not misused for dubious purposes. It focuses on raising awareness about the risks to ensure the safety and integrity of non-profit work and to prevent its exploitation for illegitimate purposes.



Additionally, the agreement seeks to build capabilities in line with national regulations and consistent with international standards.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).