JEDDAH - In implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the General Directorate of Prisons has started carrying out the amnesty procedures for the release of male and female prisoners who are serving jail terms under public rights.



The acting director general of prisons said that Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Saud has directed the prompt execution of the royal order and the completion of the procedures for the release of the beneficiaries and their return to their families.



He stressed that this compassionate humanitarian gesture from the King will have a profound impact on the hearts of the beneficiaries after they leave the prisons and reunite with their families, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

