Kuwait - The parliamentary Interior and Defense Affairs Committee on Thursday discussed the proposal of the government to amend the Foreigners Residency Law. Committee Chairman MP Saadoun Hammad confirmed that the committee approved the proposal and it will be referred to the Assembly for voting.

Following are the important articles of the bill:

■ Set five years as the maximum residency period for expatriates; hence, they must leave the country after this period or if the residency renewal application is rejected.

■ The maximum residency period for foreign investors is 15 years.

■ The maximum residency period for the children of Kuwaiti women married to non-Kuwaitis, as well as the owners of real estate properties, is 10 years.

■ The maximum family visit visa period is increased from three months to one year.

■ The daily fine for staying in the country even if the residency permit has expired is increased from KD 2 to KD 4.

■ Sponsors or employers must shoulder the cost of the deportation of expatriate workers.

■ The minister of interior has the authority to deport expatriates in the interest of the public, to maintain national security, and for moral reasons.

