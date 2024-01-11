The Ministry of Health announced Wednesday a total ban on private pharmacies and hospitals' distribution and selling of Gabapentin and Pregabalin drugs.

Health Minister Ahmad Al-Awadhi imposed the ban in response to an unreasonable surge in prescriptions and sales of the two neurological drugs by private pharmacies and hospitals, the MoH clarified in a statement.

It added that the new regulation restricts the prescription and distribution of all drugs containing Gabapentin, Pregabalin to the government hospitals and pharmacies.

The decision is part of the ministry's ongoing effort to control and combat misuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

