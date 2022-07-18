JEDDAH — The Jeddah Mayoralty announced that it has taken punitive measures against a total of 477 violations on the part of men’s barbershops and women’s beauty parlors during the period of Eid Al-Adha holidays.



The violations were detected during the inspection campaign carried out by the mayoralty within its Hajj season plan.



Through the Ejada program, the mayoralty carried out 400 field tours, targeting men's barbershops and women's beauty parlors which resulted in monitoring about 300 violating establishments.



The mayoralty confirmed that it had taken punitive measures against the violating facilities in accordance with the list of penalties for municipal violations.



The violations monitored by the mayoralty included most notably the low level of general hygiene, non-use of single-use shaving tools, and neglect of maintenance, cleanliness and sterilization of devices and tools. The violations also included the use of illegal cosmetics and materials, in addition to failure to wear gloves, head coverings, and uniforms, among other violations.



The mayoralty stressed that it aims, through its monitoring efforts, to raise the level of compliance of facilities and protect public health, in addition to its quest to achieve the satisfaction of Jeddah residents and the visitors of the governorate during the seasons and the summer vacation.



It is worth mentioning that the mayoralty has also seized about 1.5 tons of dates and vegetables at a location within Balad branch municipality, where the sellers used to sell them in improper and unhygienic ways.



The mayoralty indicated that Balad municipality’s efforts to combat random selling and improve the urban landscape resulted in the seizure of large quantities of vegetables and the prevention of selling them in illegal ways.



The municipality’s efforts come within the framework of a control plan that contributes to curbing this phenomenon on roads, squares and within residential neighborhoods.



The mayoralty called on citizens and residents to cooperate with them in improving services by reporting violations through the Baladi application or calling over the unified number 940.

