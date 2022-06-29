JEDDAH — The Jeddah Municipality has recovered the government land, which was illegally occupied by a citizen, through a court order. After encroaching on the land, the citizen built on the land a house, accommodation for workers, and a workshop.



The government land was designated for the establishment of a public park on an area covering about 5,570 square meters.



The mayoralty filed a lawsuit seeking the restoration of the property from the citizen, who claimed to have the ownership of the property without any valid legal documents.



The court ordered the government land to be retained by the mayoralty and the verdict was later upheld by the Court of Appeal. The court ordered the defendant to return the land to the public ownership of the state.

