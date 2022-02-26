RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has announced that workers' final-exit visas cannot be canceled during their probationary period.



The Jawazat confirmed that the final exit visa cannot be canceled electronically via the Absher platform for workers, which was set up during their probationary period.



Exporting the final-exit visa for workers during their probationary period comes as a facilitating service for employers to issue the visa electronically without the need to check the passport departments, as they can export it through the “Absher Business” electronic platform.



Issuance of the final exit visa is classified and is distinguished by being a free service, as it cannot be implemented by canceling it or issuing a resident identity, Jawazat confirmed.



The visa issuance service aims to activate the need to reduce paper use, in addition to facilitating digital transformation and the issuing' procedures.



