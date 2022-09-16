RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD)'s ban on working under the mid-day sun ended on Thursday.



The MHRSD had announced a ban on outdoor work under the hot mid-day sun between June 15 and Sept. 15 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. for all facilities in the private sector in accordance with ministerial decision No. (3337).



The decision was implemented in order to protect the health of the workers in the private sector. The ministry has directed the employers to organize the working hours according to what is stipulated in the decision.



The MHRSD has confirmed its commitment to providing a healthy and secure work environment for the workers, and also spare them from the health hazards in accordance with the safety and vocational health requirements.



The ministry stated that it aims to increase efficiency and the means of prevention of workplace hazard. It said increased protection of workers would reflect in their productivity.

