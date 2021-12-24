RIYADH — The Public Transport Authority (PTA) stated that only those vehicles, which have yellow number plates, are authorized to transport goods in the Kingdom. It warned against transporting goods through vehicles that are failed to comply with the terms and regulations issued in this regard.



PTA posted a video clip on social media to make aware of the public on the need to comply with the regulation of using vehicles with yellow plates for the transportation of goods.



It called on those who wish to enter this field to take advantage of the encouraging initiative through obtaining a license to transport goods so as to make the operation legal.