DAMMAM — Eastern Province emir Prince Saud bin Nayef on Sunday inaugurated the Safwa–Rahima Road, a new 15-kilometer route linking Safwa in Qatif with Ras Tanura.

The project includes a 3.2-kilometer twin sea bridge — one of the longest of its kind in Saudi Arabia — designed to shorten travel times, ease congestion, and support the region’s growing economic and logistics activity.

Prince Saud also inaugurated the upgraded intersections along the Dhahran–Buqayq–Abu Hadriyah highway, which now feature five additional bridges, new lighting, and improved rainwater drainage.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, Acting CEO of the General Authority for Roads Eng. Badr Al-Dulaimi, and senior officials.

The emir praised the leadership’s continued support for development projects across the Eastern Province, particularly in transport and logistics.

He said the new road and interchange upgrades will enhance traffic flow, improve road safety, and elevate quality of life.

Prince Saud commended the efforts of the Ministry of Transport, the General Authority for Roads, and all implementing teams for their planning, execution, and close coordination.

Transport Minister Al-Jasser said the newly inaugurated sea bridge provides a direct, additional access point to Ras Tanura Port, boosting supply-chain efficiency and reliability.

He noted that the road forms a key part of a modern network linking Safwa and Ras Tanura with major routes, including the Dammam–Jubail Highway.

He added that the bridge delivers strong economic and social returns, serving the energy sector and improving mobility between two densely populated and industrially active areas. It also strengthens logistics services connected to Ras Tanura’s oil industry.

Al-Jasser said the upgraded Dhahran–Buqayq–Abu Hadriyah intersections include several new directional and service ramps, improving access for traffic coming from Buqayq, King Abdulaziz Port, Bahrain, and Aramco’s Ajyal community, all aimed at easing congestion and enhancing connectivity to key destinations.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).