RIYADH — The Ministry of Health announced that the medical Isolation period of coronavirus-infected people has been reduced to seven days if they are fully vaccinated, effective from Wednesday, Jan. 5.



The ministry clarified that the immune status on the Tawakkalna application will be updated after this recovery period.



According to the ministry, the medical isolation period for the non-vaccinated coronavirus-infected people will be 10 days.



The ministry tweeted that infected people do not need to do a swab after passing the aforesaid recovery period.



“Studies indicate that immunization would contain spreading of the virus and bring down the period of infection between 5 and 7 days among the vast majority of immunized people,” the ministry said while stressing the importance of taking the booster shot to prevent the symptoms of severe infection.