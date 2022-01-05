CAIRO- The staff union of Lebanon's central bank said on Wednesday it did not want personal data handed over to the restructuring consultancy Alvarez and Marsal (A&M), which could further hamper attempts to carry out a forensic audit.

A&M withdrew from the audit in November 2020, saying it had not received the information it needed from the central bank, but then agreed 11 months later to resume it.

Last November, the central bank said it had held a virtual meeting with A&M and would continue full cooperation to finish the audit, which is a condition for Lebanon to secure foreign aid to help it recover from a financial meltdown.

