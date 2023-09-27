The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) at the Empty Quarter port announced that it has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 114,973 kilograms of hashish, after it was found hidden in one of the vehicles coming to Saudi Arabia through the port.



This quantity of hashish was discovered hidden in the trunk of a vehicle while conducting an inspection of the vehicle coming through the Empty Quarter crossing.



The Authority has warned that it will continue in tightening customs control over Saudi Arabia’s imports and exports. It has confirmed that it will combat all smuggling attempts.



ZATCA's efforts come to enhance security and protection of society by combating attempts to smuggle contraband, in coordination and continuous cooperation with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC).



The Authority urges everybody to contribute in combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy, by reaching out to the designated number for security reports (1910), via e-mail: 1910@zatca.gov.sa, or over the international number 00966114208417.



ZATCA confirmed that it receives, through these channels, the reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality, in addition to that it grants a financial reward to the informer if the information of the report is proven to be correct.

