ABU DHABI -- The Public Prosecution today detailed, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties of cybercrimes relating to electronic payments.

The post said that, according to Article (15) of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combatting rumours and cybercrimes, any person who forges, creates fake copies, or illegally uses the data or information of a credit or debit card, or any other electronic payment tool using information technology (IT) or any other computer tools, shall be subject to imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED 200,000 and not more than AED 2,000,000, or one of the two penalties.

The Public Prosecution further elaborated that the same penalties shall apply to any person who designs or develops an IT or computer tool or solution that enables any of the crimes detailed in the first paragraph of Article (15); who illegally uses any of these digital payment solutions without authorisation to gain access to the funds or assets of others or services provided through them; or who knowingly approves transactions made using such forged or copied cards or e-payment solutions or related stolen data and information.

These posts are part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to enhance legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.