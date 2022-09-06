RIYADH — The Saudi Post Logistics (SPL) has warned of fake messages that impersonate its identity, claiming that it will deliver shipments to customers.



SPL clarified that scammers impersonate its name and logo to defraud the customers and collect money by alleging that they will deliver their shipments.



All these fake messages do not represent the company, SPL confirmed, while warning the customers not to deal with them in any way.



SPL renounces all its responsibility for any theft that occurs in this matter.



It noted that all its customers' information are protected, while confirming that it is working continuously in alerting the customers about the fake messages through its official platforms.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).