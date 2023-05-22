RIYADH — The Saudi Post Logistics (SPL) has warned its customers against responding to fraudulent messages that impersonate its identity.



SPL has stressed the importance of not dealing with these messages which request for personal information or personal bank data in return for providing services or delivering fake shipments.



It is noteworthy that the Transport General Authority (GTA) had stated earlier that the failure of the service provider to use the national address of the beneficiaries when providing postal services is considered a violation, punishable with a fine amounting to SR5,000.



According to the executive regulations of the Postal Law, the penalty came into effect from the beginning of May 2023.



This aims to ensure the application of the best practices and improving the beneficiaries’ experience, and setting up appropriate legal mechanisms to protect and develop postal activities and services, as well as to upgrade their quality level.



The authority stressed the importance of using the abbreviated national address consisting of four letters and four digits, which represents a system for identifying the beneficiary’s location officially and accurately in accordance with international standards and specifications.



The authority said the abbreviated national address includes a number indicating the beneficiary’s building location, letters expressing the area code, the branch code as well as the department code, and finally a distinguished letter.



It said that the beneficiaries can know their abbreviated national addresses by visiting the postal website of SPL Online through: accounts.splonline.com.sa, or by contacting the Virtual Assistant Maha on the WhatsApp number: 966-112898888.

