RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has warned against those who exploit the Hajj season to collect donations in cash or kind. It is forbidden the misuse of spirituality and sanctity of the Hajj rituals in collecting donations, it said.



“Exploiting the pilgrimage to collect donations is considered as one of the major crimes that warrant arrest if these practices involve the use of any fraudulent methods to illegally seize the money of others,” the Public Prosecution said in a statement published on its official Twitter account.



The Public Prosecution said that it is prohibited to collect donations in any form for any party and by any means, whether in cash or kind, or make any announcement and call for collecting donations without obtaining a permit from the competent authority during the performance of the Hajj rituals.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).