RIYADH — The Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) stated on Sunday that it has arrested 84 people in 7 ministries during the month of Shawwal following their involvement in several corruption crimes.



This came while announcing the handling of several number of criminal and administrative cases, as Nazaha confirmed that it has conducted 2,583 monitoring tours, which resulted in the investigation of 211 people.



Nazaha said that the defendants were involved in several corruption crimes that varied between abuse of power, bribery, money laundering and forgery, stressing that among the 84 arrested people, some of them were released on bail.



It indicated that those arrested belong to the ministries of interior, defense, National Guard, justice, health, education, municipal and rural affairs and housing, in addition to people from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA).

