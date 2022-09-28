RIYADH — The Security Services of the Riyadh Police has announced that it has arrested a citizen for committing 27 criminal incidents in several regions of Saudi Arabia.



The police noted that the many crimes for which the accused was arrested are: Theft of vehicles belonging to delivery applications, with the accused lying to the drivers that he had a disability to gain their sympathy and trust.



Additionally, the accused committed financial fraud through e-sales platforms, where he purchased goods and did not pay for them. He also stole what was in the possession of a number of sales representatives.



Among other crimes, the citizen stole medical stamps from two health centers, in order to falsify prescriptions of medicines that are subjected to medical control.



The police confirmed that they have arrested the citizen, and taken legal measures against him and also referred him to the Public Prosecution.

