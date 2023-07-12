RIYADH — The Riyadh Air has issued an official statement warning of fraudsters when applying for a job at the airline.



The statement has warned all those applicants who want to join Riyadh Air's team against dealing with fraudulent advertisements and links circulating on social media platforms.



The circulating fraudulent ads are requesting sums of money as fees in order to let the applicant apply for the job opportunities.



Riyadh Air confirmed that they will not request from the applicants, when they apply for a job, any pre-fees or private bank account details.



The airline has called on all those interested to apply for job opportunities to submit their information only on their official platforms.



It is noteworthy that the establishment of Riyadh Air, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), was announced in April of 2023 by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman.



The new national carrier will leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location between the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, enabling Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism.

