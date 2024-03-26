Doha, Qatar: ​The Ministry of Public Health, represented by the Department of Healthcare Professions, announced a temporary administrative closure of a health facility in addition to taking the necessary legal action against it for detecting violations.

The healthcare facility hired four health practitioners before they completed the procedures of obtaining their professional licenses, allowing them to practice in the State of Qatar.

The Ministry stressed that health facilities must adhere to health laws and avoid hiring healthcare practitioners before completing their necessary professional licenses. Healthcare practitioners also must adhere to the regulating laws related to the fields of specialization, and the ethics of the professions they practice.

The Ministry added that the inspection and monitoring visits carried out by it aim to ensure compliance with the regulating laws, improve the quality of health care and ensure patient safety.

It advised that the public can check the types of professional licenses granted to health practitioners via https://dhp.moph.gov.qa/en/Pages/SearchPractitionersPage.aspx.

General public can also report any illegal practices related to health practitioners to the Ministry of Public Health by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

