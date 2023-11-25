JEDDAH — The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the Jeddah Islamic Port has foiled an attempt to smuggle in 416,250 Captagon pills, which were found hidden in a consignment that arrived at the port.



The authority said in a statement that a shipment containing curtains was received, and when it was subjected to customs procedures and inspections through security techniques, this quantity of pills was found cleverly hidden inside the curtains.



The authority emphasized that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports, and is on the lookout for attempts by smugglers, in coordination and continuous cooperation with its partners at the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, in order to achieve the security of society and protect it from these scourges.



The authority called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting it on the number designated for security reports (1910) or the international number (00966114208417) or via e-mail (1910@zatca.gov.sa).



The authority, through these channels, receive reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the Unified Customs Law in a fully confidential manner, with a financial reward being granted to the whistleblowers if the reported information is found correct.

