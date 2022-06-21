RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), in cooperation with the security authorities, has shut down a general service office, which was providing labor services without a license in the Riyadh city.



The office was also found to be involved in giving shelter to housemaids, who had run away from their employers.



Two foreigners who were working at the office in violation of the Labor Law were arrested and were referred to the concerned authorities. The runaway workers, who belong to different nationalities, were transferred to the ministry’s shelter home.



The ministry called on everyone, who has complaints or remarks about the performance of recruitment offices and companies, to report the violations or problems they had encountered through official channels to submit reports.



It also asked people to not to deal with any offices or companies to provide labor services outside the ministry’s Musaned platform.



The Musaned platform was established to develop the recruitment market and provide multiple services to improve and facilitate the quality of services provided to individuals, resolve complaints and disputes that may occur between employers and employees, in addition to protecting rights of both parties.



The Musaned platform is especially dedicated to the recruitment of house workers.



It aims to govern, automate and facilitate the procedures of the recruitment of domestic workers and increase the level of protection of the rights of all parties by managing the contracting process between individuals and the recruitment offices.



This is in addition to the management of the relationship between the Saudi recruitment offices and the domestic workers offices in the labor exporting countries.

