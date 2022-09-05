RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has determined 4 electronic crimes whose penalties would reach up to SR5 million.



According to article 23, No. 6 of the Electronic Transactions Law in the Kingdom, the Public Prosecution has stated that it is prohibited to fraud any e-register, or e-sign, or make a false attestation certificate or even using any of these with knowledge of its fraud.



The penalties of the electronic fraud, as it is stipulated in article 24 of the Electronic Transactions Law, is a fine that reaches SR5 million, and imprisonment for a period that could reach up to 5 years, confiscation of the devices that been used in the violation, in addition to publication of the judgment after it has been finalized.



The Public Prosecution confirmed that all the electronic fraud practices are considered as a major crime and require arrest.



Speaking to Al-Riyadh newspaper, lawyer Hisham Al-Faraj stated that the Penal Code for Forgery Offenses Law issued by Royal Decree No. (11) stipulated in Article 4 that whoever fraudulently signs or provide a sign attributed to a public body or to its employee with the employee's job title would be penalized with imprisonment between 1 to 7 years and a fine not exceeding SR700,000.

