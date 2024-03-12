Dubai Police have arrested 17 beggars on the first day of Ramadan. The crackdown is part of their 'Fight Begging' campaign.

"The first day of Ramadan saw the arrest of 17 individuals, including 13 males and four females," said Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, the director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Dubai Police. He said that the anti-begging campaign has resulted in a yearly reduction in the number of beggars due to strict and decisive actions against offenders.

Al Shamsi confirmed that Dubai Police annually devises a comprehensive security plan to combat begging, intensifying patrols where beggars are likely to be found.

Illegal act

The official highlighted that begging threatens community security, tarnishes the country's image, and affects its civilised appearance. He mentioned that begging is linked to severe outcomes, such as committing crimes like theft and exploiting children, the sick, and people with disabilities for illicit gains.

"Official entities and charitable organisations are available for those in need of financial assistance or iftar meals," he explained.

Al Shamsi added that begging is an illegal act punishable by Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on Combating Begging.

He also urged community members to donate to charitable organisations, which ensures that their contributions reach the deserving poor, rather than inadvertently promoting crimes associated with begging by giving into beggars' requests.

Moreover, Al Shamsi advised against responding to beggars' pleas or interacting with them based on pity. He encouraged the public to report beggars immediately via the contact centre (901) or the 'Police Eye' service on Dubai Police's smart app.

He also warned the public against falling victim to sympathetic online messages from beggars on social media and emails featuring fabricated stories and urged them to ignore such messages and report them on www.ecrime.ae

