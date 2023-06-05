RIYADH — Riyadh region police arrested a citizen on Saturday for insulting one of Saudi Arabia’s regions in one of the social media’s audio spaces.



The citizen has also published content that would prejudice public order and stir up tribal strife. The police confirmed that legal measures were taken against him.



It is noteworthy that the Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council Sheikh Saud Al-Muajab has directed to arrest the citizen.



An official source at the Public Prosecution stated that the attorney general’s direction was issued based on what was submitted by the Prosecution Monitoring Center regarding this offensive incident to the region and the sectarian discrimination of this person, who continued to publish contents on other platforms.



The Al-Muajab’s direction was issued according to Article 15 and 17 of Saudi Arabia’s Criminal Procedure Law.



His direction has also included to refer the citizen to the Public Prosecution to complete the regular procedures, and to initiate a criminal case against him, in preparation for referring him to the competent court and demanding severe penalties for his abuse.



The official source confirmed that the Public Prosecution is following up on everything that may harm national unity and social peace, in addition to that it will refer the perpetrators to justice and apply the maximum penalties against them.

