The Abu Dhabi Police on Monday announced the arrest of a three-member gang attempting to smuggle a massive quantity of the drug Captagon'. The gang had hidden 2.25 million tablets of the illegal substance inside boxes filled with dried apricot fruits to smuggle them to a neighbouring country.

The authorities had implemented a security plan to track the suspects' movements, leading to their eventual arrest. The investigative team watched the gang and saw them hiding the boxes filled with Captagon tablets in three separate residential apartments in one of the emirates of the UAE.

According to the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, the successful operation resulted from a well-coordinated effort between the police and specialised agencies in the UAE. The police employed sophisticated methods to monitor their activities.

Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri explained that following all legal procedures, the anti-drug team arrested the accused and seized boxes of the narcotic Captagon tablets. After questioning, it was revealed that they planned to market part of the banned substance inside the country and smuggle the rest to a neighbouring country.

The agencies also seized tools to prepare, process and package narcotic substances for trafficking and promotion.

Al Dhaheri lauded the professional capabilities of the Abu Dhabi Police in confronting drug dealers, who do not hesitate to use various criminal methods to spread their poison to society and target young people. He also pointed out the importance of partnership and cooperation with the concerned institutions and various segments of society to prevent drug dangers. He encouraged citizens and residents in the country not to hesitate to report any information related to drug issues.

The number of arrests was considered a positive indicator of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi police to curb drug promotion. Al Dhaheri expressed his pride in the productive efforts of the force, their preparedness and quick response time to cooperate and combat the drug epidemic.

Captagon is a potent psychostimulant drug and is classified as a controlled substance due to its high potential for abuse and addiction. The UAE has taken a strong stance against drug trafficking, and the authorities have repeatedly emphasised their commitment to combating drug-related crimes and arresting those who attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into or out of the country.

