The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has implemented a groundbreaking system for the automatic cancellation of enforcement decisions pertaining to financial payments in all judicial rulings. This initiative establishes the ADJD as the first judicial authority in the region to deploy such a mechanism.

The primary objective is to streamline the enforcement decision procedures by leveraging intelligent and precise indicators that instantly monitor payment statuses. Once the respondent completes the payment through the available channels on the ADJD's application or website, the system promptly initiates the cancellation of enforcement decisions linked solely to the payment component. Subsequently, these decisions are electronically approved and forwarded to the relevant authorities.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, emphasized that this adoption aligns with the strategic priorities of the Judicial Department. This move is in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, aiming to develop pioneering, smart, and innovative courts that deliver world-class services.

Alabri highlighted that ongoing efforts to modernise the judicial system and attain excellence in service provision contribute to strengthening the competitive position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This initiative offers a pioneering and distinguished experience for court users, utilising digital transformation, modern technologies, and smart, fast systems enhanced by artificial intelligence.

Ahmed Ebraheem Almarzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at ADJD, explained that the new system relies on intelligent and precise indicators for real-time monitoring of payment statuses in enforcement files. As soon as the respondent completes the payment, the system automatically initiates the cancellation procedure for all enforcement decisions tied solely to the payment component. These decisions are then electronically approved and transmitted to enforcing authorities through an electronic link-up system.

Almarzouqi emphasised that these automated procedures significantly reduce the time required for respondents to cancel enforcement decisions post-payment. They eliminate the need for enforcement officers and judges to intervene in the process. Respondents can conveniently download a copy of the cancellation decision via the smart app. This allows them to proceed with travel arrangements in the event of a travel ban or present it at police stations for cases involving arrest warrants due to non-payment. Moreover, the cancellation orders are sent to relevant banks for the removal of seizure orders on deposits and bank accounts.

He further noted that the system issues automatic cancellation alert notifications to enforcement officers and judges through internal systems, facilitating monitoring and follow-up screens for subsequent enforcement proceedings. Additionally, it notifies the parties involved in the enforcement case via the Judicial Department's application of any decisions taken.

