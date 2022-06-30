MAKKAH — The security authorities have arrested 19 people, including two Saudis and 17 foreigners, for their involvement in the Hajj related fraudulent practices.



Their fraud included cheating pilgrims through publishing advertisements with a promise to perform Hajj on behalf of others; provision of Adahi (Saudi Project for the Utilization of Sacrificial Animals) coupon, and provision of transportation through bogus establishments.



Public Security Spokesman Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh said that the fraudsters were arrested, and legal measures were taken against them. They were referred to the Public Prosecution.



Those arrested included two Saudis, six residents, three violators of the Border Security Law, four Yemeni violators of the Residency Permit (iqama) Law, three Pakistani residents, and a resident of the Myanmar nationality.

