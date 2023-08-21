The courts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department have made remarkable progress in global judicial indicators in litigation time, with an average 41 days to decide cases during the first half of this year 2023, compared to an average 56 days in the first instance and appeal courts last year. This reflects the perseverance to enhance the quality of judicial services to ensure the administration of justice.

Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that achieving record rates in judicial indicators according to internationally approved standards embodies the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to achieve leadership and excellence in all sectors, with direct follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to apply best practices in the judicial system in a way that supports the directions of the Abu Dhabi government and boosts its competitiveness.

Al Abri pointed out that digital transformation using artificial intelligence and machine learning, and launching many development initiatives and projects contributed to achieving high rates in various judicial indicators and processes, in line with the priorities of the Judicial Department’s strategic plan 2021-2023, aimed at ensuring sustainability and continuity of business.

In this context, the vital operations performance report of the Judicial Department in the first half of 2023 showed the completion of more than 409,000 applications remotely, distributed among 374,678 applications before the courts, and 34,325 applications before the prosecution offices, in addition to holding 124,723 hearings via videoconference in criminal and civil cases. About 10,518 cases were registered before the Family Court as civil and administrative cases, 9,005 cases before the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, and 3,944 cases in the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, with a completion rate of 98 percent. The Public Prosecution issued in Abu Dhabi, 22,993 penal orders, while the number of cases handled by the Public Prosecution Office reached 64,212 cases.

With regard to legal services and alternative dispute resolutions, the semi-annual statistical report showed the completion of 41,499 transactions for the notary public, 27,546 attestation transactions, 2,990 transactions to complete marriage contracts, 5,086 files in mediation and conciliation, 6,670 files in family guidance, 7,857 amicable settlement sessions, and the implementation of 7211 visitation orders for custodial children.