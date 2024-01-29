Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has forged a strategic alliance with Noqodi, a top financial technology firm and payment gateway owned by Emaratech Group, to elevate digital payment services, a report said.

The agreement to significantly improve the digital and electronic payment offerings available to SIB's corporate and individual business customers, was signed at SIB headquarters by Hakam Abu Zarour, Chief Operating Officer of SIB, and Zahi Kallab, General Manager of Noqodi, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

Through this partnership, SIB's business clients will gain access to a broader range of digital payment solutions for seamless fee payments across various services and products.

Zarour said: “This contributes to the continuous support of our customers to facilitate their access to innovative digital solutions and simplify their day-to-day commercial operations.

“We also aim to provide our customers with a wide array of fast and convenient payment options, which allow them to manage and track their payments with efficiency and ease, in collaboration with companies and platforms with high expertise and efficiency in this field.

Zarour said: “We at Noqodi are committed to crafting seamless digital payment experiences through strategic collaborations with banks. Our partnership with Sharjah Islamic Bank represents a significant step towards enhancing financial services for businesses.”

