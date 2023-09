Saudi Arabia's Advanced Petrochemicals Co. said on Thursday it secured a shariah-compliant Islamic credit facility of 1.6 billion Saudi riyals ($427 million) from Saudi National Bank (SNB).

In a regulatory filing on Riyadh's Tadawul bourse, the petrochemicals maker said the five-year facility, which will be used for general corporate purposes, was priced competitively, but didn't disclose any detail.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

