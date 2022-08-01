Riyadh - SABB Takaful Company has appointed Mohammed Alshayea as its new chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The company also named Yasser Albarrak as the vice chairman, according to a bourse disclosure.

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) approved the appointment of Alshayea and Albarrak on 28 July.

Meanwhile, the two officials assumed their roles for a new board term that began on 13 June 2022 and will remain in position until 12 June 2025.

Last February, SABB Takaful extended a SAR 94 million group creditor policy with Saudi British Bank (SABB) for one year.

