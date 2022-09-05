The kingdom now for the first time holds the biggest sukuk market share, at 32.0%, followed by Malaysia with 29.3% and Indonesia with 8.8%. The impact of low oil prices has pushed governments to raise substantial capital, and reliance on sukuk has become evident.

Shariah-compliant investors have struggled so long that central banks’ low-yielding reserves accounts and interbank deposits had become a new investment avenue for Islamic financial institutions to deploy their excess liquidity. This was the result of low sukuk supply in the market following a drop in annual sukuk issuance to between US$ 50 billion and US$ 60 billion.

