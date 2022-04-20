Riyadh – Anaam International Holding Group has signed a Sharia-compliant facility agreement worth SAR 160 million with Alinma Bank.

The 10-year funding aims to finance part of the purchase value of a commercial building located in Jeddah on Prince Sultan street, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The loan is secured by a mortgage of the commercial project.

It is worth noting that Anaam inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth SAR 325 million to fully acquire a private office building in Jeddah last February.

