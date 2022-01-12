Arab Gulf Security 3 will take place this month in Dammam in the Eastern Province, the Saudi Defense Ministry said.



Brig. Gen. Salem bin Abdullah Al-Habsi, a member of the Command and Control Committee, said the participants are prepared for the exercise, which aims to enhance coordination and field cooperation, and develop capabilities for dealing with crises and emergencies.



The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday that its preparations for hosting the exercise had been completed. It was organized in accordance with a decision taken in 2020 during the 37th meeting of GCC interior ministers.



“The exercise aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the security field and raise the level of coordination and the degree of readiness of the security services to confront crises and emergencies and to address all threats and risks to the Arabian Gulf region,” the interior ministry said, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.