ABU DHABI - The first session of the Political Consultation Committee between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland commenced today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was chaired by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and the UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations, alongside Kai Sauer, Under-Secretary of State, Foreign and Security Policy in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

During the consultations, both parties reviewed the development of bilateral relations and joint cooperation, as well as ways to enhance ties.

The two sides also raised current regional and international developments and both countries’ positions on these issues.

Both parties then discussed the convergence of positions on various issues in order to address challenges in the regional and international arenas.