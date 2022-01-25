RIYADH: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has started an official two-day visit to Saudi Arabia after arriving on Tuesday in Riyadh.

The visit by the prime minister comes in response to an invitation extended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the state-run SPA news agency.

Upon arrival at the King Khalid International Airport, Chan-ocha was received by the deputy emir of Riyadh, Prince Mohamed bin Abdel Rahman.