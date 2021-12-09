RIYADH: The 11th Social Dialogue Forum, addressing the challenges facing the Saudi labor market during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on government policies, was held in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Under the patronage of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the forum is organized by the ministry with the participation of Deputy Minister Dr. Abdullah Abuthnain.

Al-Rajhi highlighted the government’s efforts to achieve balance in the labor market, ensure employee security and support institutions affected by the pandemic, including the private and non-profit sector.

The government has spent more than SR47 billion, launching initiatives and economic stimulus measures to include all citizens and residents for enhanced allocation of public health services.

The ministry seeks to form a common vision and strengthen its internationally recognized mechanisms to reach practical decisions on labor market issues through social dialogue, and to promote effective communication between government, employers and employees.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© Saudi Press Agency 2021