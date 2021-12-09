Saudi and Qatari companies signed agreements in the hospitality and tourism sectors at the Saudi-Qatari Business Forum in Doha on Wednesday.

The forum was organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers and Qatar Chamber, with participation from private and public bodies and businesspeople.

Cooperation in economic and investment fields was among a range of topics discussed.

“Although the two countries have advantages for economic integration in many industries, the volume of trade exchange is still below ambition, as official Saudi statistics indicate that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to about SR1.67 billion ($450 million) in Q3 of this year,” said Ajlan Al-Ajlan, chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Tawar Al-Kuwari, the first vice-chairman of Qatar Chamber, said that the two countries have strong and distinguished relations, as the volume of trade exchange during the first nine months of 2021 reached 386 million Qatari riyals, which is an encouraging start after, despite the COVID-19 repercussions and the absence in recent years.”

© Saudi Press Agency 2021