DUBAI- Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani appointed on Sunday central bank governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohamed bin Saud al-Thani as head of the board of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), the emiri court said in a statement.

