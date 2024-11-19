RIYADH — More than 6.3 million electronic transactions have been processed for citizens, expatriates and visitors through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher during the last month of October.



Over 3.8 million transactions were completed via the Absher Individuals platform, including tasks like identity verification, electronic renewals of national ID cards, family registrations, and other related services, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The General Directorate of Passports managed tasks such as issuing exit and re-entry visas, residency permits, electronic passport renewals and issuances.



Moreover, the Directorate of Public Security handled vehicle registration renewals, driver license renewals, and other vehicle-related services. According to the ministry, the Absher Business platform processed over 2.5 million transactions, including issuing authorizations, issuing or renewing residency permits, traffic violation inquiries, and various other business-related services.

