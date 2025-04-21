The people of Toro LGA in Bauchi State have benefitted from various empowerment items worth ₦50 million through the Dembo Economic Empowerment Programme (DEEP), initiated by the Executive Chairperson of the Council, Pharm Abubakar Dembo.

The items were distributed to selected beneficiaries during the official launch of the programme by the Chairperson, held in Toro, the headquarters of the LGA, on Saturday.

While launching the programme, Abubakar Dembo said, “I am pleased to inform the good people of Toro Local Government Area that we have officially launched the first phase of the Dembo Economic Empowerment Programme (DEEP).”

Speaking further, he said, “The programme includes the distribution of equipment and financial support amounting to approximately ₦50,000,000.”

He explained, “This initiative is part of our administration’s plan to boost economic development within the community, particularly among youths and women, with the aim of reducing unemployment and encouraging self-reliance.”

The Council Boss stressed, “The purpose of the programme is to create meaningful change in the lives of our people by providing them with the tools and financial support needed to become productive members of society.”

While announcing the items, he disclosed, “In this phase, the following items and financial support were distributed: 26 motorcycles, 26 grinding machines, 30 noodle (spaghetti) making machines, 20 sewing machines, 1 volcanic machine, ₦300,000 cash support to 5 individuals, and ₦200,000 cash support to 1 individual.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi), for his leadership, guidance, and unwavering support to my administration and the Toro Local Government as a whole,” he added.

Abubakar Dembo further stated, “I also extend my gratitude to the members of the Local Government Council, traditional and religious leaders, and all stakeholders for their continued cooperation and support for this administration.”

He assured, “This programme will not stop here. It will continue in batches to increase the number of beneficiaries across various parts of the Local Government Area. This is in line with our commitment to inclusive grassroots development.”

He also said, “I reaffirm that the PDP-led government remains committed to protecting the dignity of our people and improving the economy.”

The Council Boss concluded, “We hope this programme will bring about a significant positive transformation in the lives of our citizens while promoting peace and sustainable development in Toro Local Government. #GreaterToro #GreaterBauchi Insha Allah.”

Some of the beneficiaries commended the initiative, expressing hope that it will go a long way in reducing unemployment among youths and women, as well as promoting job opportunities.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).