The Oyo State Government has reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in the preparation and implementation of the 2026 budget, assuring citizens of improved welfare and sustained development across all zones of the state.

This assurance was given during the 2026 Budget Stakeholders’ Consultative Meetings held across Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso, and Iseyin zones, where top government officials engaged residents on their needs and priorities for the forthcoming fiscal year.

Speaking at the Oke-Ogun session held at Saki Township Hall, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Adebayo Lawal, urged residents to make relevant submissions and contributions to enrich the 2026 budget, emphasizing that the consultative process gives citizens a voice in shaping the government’s financial plan.

He noted that the state government had implemented several suggestions made during previous consultations, assuring that all ongoing projects initiated after the 2025 stakeholders’ meetings would be completed before the end of the current administration’s second term.

On security, Lawal reassured residents of the Oke-Ogun zone of the government’s resolve to maintain peace and safety in the area, stressing that all linking roads, entry and exit points, and other strategic locations would receive adequate security attention to boost economic growth.

“The Oyo State Government will leave no stone unturned in strengthening security and ensuring that miscreants are dealt with according to the law,” the Deputy Governor said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to transparent budgeting and prudent financial management, stating that every kobo allocated in the 2026 budget would be spent in line with development priorities.

He noted that the consultative meetings across the zones were crucial to ensuring citizen-driven budgeting, adding that Governor ‘Seyi Makinde remains focused on good governance and people-oriented development.

“Governor Makinde has your interest at heart. What we are doing here is foundational to the 2026 budget presentation, and it ensures that the needs of residents guide government planning,” Prof. Babatunde stated.

In Iseyin, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mrs. Faosat Sanni, highlighted the government’s commitment to implementing the 2026 budget strictly in accordance with approved projects and sound financial practices. She commended Governor Makinde for the completion of the Iseyin–Fapote–Ogbomoso Road, describing it as a landmark infrastructure project enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities across the state.

“The road is a testament to the Governor’s dedication to linking major regions and boosting economic accessibility for investors, local businesses, and residents alike,” Sanni said.

She acknowledged the challenges faced during the 2025 capital budget implementation but assured that the government would intensify efforts to ensure full execution of all planned projects before the end of the administration.

At the Ogbomoso session, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, promised residents a better deal and more dividends of democracy in the 2026 fiscal year. He assured that Governor Makinde would continue to work tirelessly to improve the living conditions of citizens and consolidate on the gains of previous years.

“Governor Seyi Makinde will act with speed to deliver more good governance before 2027. His leadership has brought greater opportunities and prosperity to Oyo State, and we will continue in that direction,” Oyelade said.

Representatives of various communities, religious groups, market associations, artisans, and student bodies attended the sessions and presented their requests and recommendations to the government.

The consultative meetings, organised by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, are part of a statewide series designed to promote inclusive governance and ensure that citizens’ voices shape the 2026 budget priorities.

