JEDDAH — The Saudi Council of Ministers, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in Jeddah on Tuesday, approved amendments to some articles of the Labor Law.

The Cabinet also endorsed the law for fundraising.



Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and Acting Minister of Media Dr. Essam bin Saad bin Saeed said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that the Cabinet discussed cooperation and joint work with various countries and organizations, carried out to enhance the Kingdom's position, and its regional and international role, as well as to serve common interests, and support stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.



At the outset of the session, the Cabinet was briefed on the content of the message sent by King Salman to the president of Iran, and on the content of the phone call that the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received from the French president.



The Cabinet commended King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) for implementing projects in 100 countries, in collaboration with international partners, which underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to delivering humanitarian aid and supporting communities affected by disasters and crises.



The Cabinet lauded the outcome of the 9th Conference of Ministers of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, held on August 4 and 5 in Makkah, to strengthen Islamic solidarity, advocate moderation, and address the concerns of the Muslim world, and thereby fostering unity and stability.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).